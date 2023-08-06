Reeth, located 11 miles west of Richmond was featured in the top 50 list of best National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) in the UK by HomeToGo.

It comes as the holiday rental company revealed its third annual Hidden Gem Index.

The 2023 guide showcases the nation’s “most stunning” under-the-radar holiday destinations.

Using exclusive search and inventory data, alongside insights as to summer weather, pubs, local activities, and photo-friendliness, HomeToGo ranked the 50 most picturesque, well-appointed, and most importantly, lesser-known destinations in National Parks and AONB.

The experts said: “While all of these small towns and villages are situated in highly sought-after settings, none appear on the list of the 1,000 most-searched destinations for summer via hometogo.co.uk, meaning that travellers need not turn their backs on beloved locales to find fresh inspiration for trips."

“Of the locations that feature, twelve are in the Cornwall Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, four in the Peak District National Park, and four in the Norfolk Coast AONB, with many more across the Snowdonia, Cairngorms, Yorkshire Dales, Lake District, Loch Lomond & The Trossachs, Brecon Beacons, and Pembrokeshire Coast National Parks."

Also included are South Devon, Causeway Coast, Cotswolds, East Devon, Arnside & Silverdale, Gower, Anglesey, Mourne, and Antrim Coast AONB.

Reeth named among the UK's best-hidden gems

Reeth is most known for its contribution to the lead mining industry, as back in the day it was producing more than 10% of the country’s lead.

There are plenty of options for quaint cottages to stay in and local pubs and restaurants to explore, particularly for those who like a walking adventure.

Yorkshire.com writes: “A natural amphitheatre, surrounded by spectacular scenery and stunning panoramas, Reeth was championed by Ella Pontefract, one of the Yorkshire Dale’s most esteemed authors as ‘a little country in itself’.”

Top 15 hidden gems in the UK

Chipping Campden - Cotswolds AONB Chipping Campden - Cotswolds AONB Bala - Snowdonia National Park Bushmills - Causeway Coast AONB Edale - Peak District National Park Edale - Peak District National Park Boscastle - Cornwall AONB Braemar - Cairngorms National Park Kingussie - Cairngorms National Park Aberdyfi - Snowdonia National Park Thornham - Norfolk Coast AONB Saint Mawes - Cornwall AONB Hartington - Peak District National Park Holkham - Norfolk Coast AONB Reeth - Yorkshire Dales National Park

You can see the full list of hidden gems within National Parks and AONB along with individual scores on the HomeToGo website.