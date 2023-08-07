Kalum Lamb, 29, who had already been caught drink driving on a separate occasion, had cannabis in his body, said Brooke Morrison, prosecuting.

He drove on the wrong side of the road during the high speed chase near the North Yorkshire coast which ended when a police car confronted him head on along a narrow track in the early hours.

Lamb was at the wheel of a Honda Civic and not an ambulance at the time, York Crown Court heard.

He was jailed for nine months, banned from driving for 16 months and ordered to take an extended driving test before driving alone again.

“You were driving at a ludicrous speed and putting police officers’ lives at risk because they were obliged to do their duty,” the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told him.

He asked if Lamb had seen many road accidents in his occupation as an ambulance assistant.

Lamb agreed that he had.

"You could be responsible for that, and the ambulance having to come out and possibly flowers by the side of the road," he told Lamb.

“When the blue lights go on, if the foot goes down, you go down.

“In order to try and save officers’ lives in future and so that the public know, police chases mean prison and immediate prison.”

Lamb, of Greenfield Close, Kippax, Leeds, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, cannabis driving, criminal damage to a police car and failure to stop. Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they had no record of him ever working for them.

Kalum Lamb (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

His solicitor advocate Kevin Blount said Lamb suffered from anxiety and depression and had panicked when he saw the police car illuminate its blue lights.

“He is unable to give a reason why he was panicking. There was no reason for it,” said the solicitor.

He had problems with alcohol and drug use which were the reasons for his offending.

Ms Morrison said police were on the lookout for Lamb from 2.30am on January 10 after he made off in his car from an officer.

He was located at 3am on the A171 Scarborough to Whitby Road near Scarborough and police tried to block him in.

But despite the police car weaving from side to side, he got away, hitting the police car as he did so.

He raced away at up to 100mph along a single carriageway country road but was eventually stopped.

A drugs test revealed traces of cannabis in his body.

In September last year, he was arrested for drink driving when twice the drink drive limit in Pontefract, and sentenced in February this year to an 18-month driving ban and a fine.

Mr Blount said Lamb had never been before the courts until this year.