But it can be tricky to make so many plans for all the family, especially as the cost of living crisis isn’t going away anytime soon and the weather remains unsettled.

If you’ve got time off with the kids and are stuck for some ideas when it comes to activities that won’t harm your bank account too much, we have got you covered.

Here are some budget-friendly things to do with the family in the region this summer, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

5 budget-friendly things to do with the family in North Yorkshire:

National Railway Museum

Location: Leeman Road, York, YO26 4XJ

Rating: 4.5/5

A recent visitor said: “This is such a fabulous museum, I can’t believe it’s free to enter!

“So many exhibits and so much to see. Really well thought out - a great place to take the family (even if you’re not that fussed about trains!)

“Amazing.”

📣 Wonderlab: The Bramall Gallery is now open!



Mini engineers can test and play through 18 hands-on challenges, including Wheels on Track.



Have you ever considered about how trains stay on the rails? Visitors can build their own set of wheels and test them down our track.



Ripon Cathedral

Location: Liberty Court House, Minster Road, Ripon, HG4 1QT

Rating: 4.5/5

One person wrote: “We visited during half term and the kids enjoyed the sticker tour, especially going down into the crypt. It is a beautiful building and the staff we friendly and welcoming.”

Yorkshire Air Museum

Location: Halifax Way, Elvington, York, YO41 4AU

Rating: 4.5/5

This family enjoyed their visit, posting: “We had the most wonderful day here. Our 2 children absolutely loved it. The guides were so helpful and knowledgeable and answered all of our questions and really engaged with our 5 year old, adapting their answers/explanations so he could understand. He was over the moon when he got to go up close to some of the planes with the guide.

“The restaurant staff were all very helpful and friendly too. It was nice to have the area towards the back were the little ones could have a play.

“The Halifax is so special to see! Definitely a highlight of the day.

“We look forward to another visit."

Although this museum costs to enter, tickets are free re-entry for 12 months with proof of ID.

Peasholm Park

Location: North Bay, Scarborough, YO12 7TR

Rating: 4.5/5

This could be an ideal day out for when the rain holds off and you need a bit of fresh air.

This user commented: “Lovely place to bring the dog for a walk. Walk beside the ducks and swans and count the squirrels. Go for ride on the small boats, play crazy golf and have a cuppa. Even better if its a good day. We didn't manage to visit the island as we ran out of time. Great place for a family day out.”

York City Walls

Location: York, YO1 7LJ

Rating: 4.5/5

This family spent the day taking in the views of York, writing: “My family walked the walls around York. It was a lovely walk with excellent votes of the Minster and other parts of town. There’s no cost if you want to walk the walls yourself. We didn’t take a tour so we didn’t learn all the history, but we enjoyed the walk and the views.”

Fairfax House

Location: FairFax House, Castlegate, York, YO1 9RN

Rating: 4.5/5

Someone who thought the entry fee was worth it, said: “An amazing Georgian townhouse in the heart of York, entry at £7.50 is very reasonable considering you get the chance to visit again completely free! The room guides are so knowledgeable and friendly, particularly John who was great!”