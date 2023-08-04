City of York Council say Goodramgate will close between its junctions with Deangate and Kings Square from 5am on Monday, August 14, to 7pm on Friday, September 22, while work gets underway.

They say the closure will be in place so the work to install sliding bollards and adjacent fixed bollards can be carried out safely.

According to plans released by the council, the bollards will be installed at the entrance to the pedestrianised area of Goodramgate from Deansgate.

A council spokesperson said: “An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period.

"The order will not prohibit works or emergency access nor will it prohibit access to premises provided such access is not prevented by on-going works."

The announcement comes as work to install anti-terrorism bollards nears completion in Spurriergate and High Ousegate.

Sliding bollards are being installed at the junction where the two streets meet.

City of York Council say the work on the bollards is due to be complete today (August 4).

But the council has said the streets will remain closed until Friday, August 18, for resurfacing works.

Both streets have been closed since June while the work has been carried out.

The announcement that bollards would be installed across the city centre to combat the threat of ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’ was first made earlier this year by the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition running City of York Council.

In May the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition was voted out of office and replaced by the Labour Party.

The new Labour council has said it intends to reverse the ban on blue badge holders parking in the centre of York - brought in by the previous administration in 2021 - but confirmed that the work to install the bollards is to push ahead.

Elsewhere in the city, bollards have been installed in Lendal and High Petergate.

A council spokesperson previously told The Press that the sliding bollards are to be electrically operated and are designed to “move side-to-side rather than up and down”.

The spokesperson said more bollards would be installed in the city to replace the temporary barriers used for the Christmas market.

They said the new bollards are of a “higher security rating” and will be installed in locations including Coppergate, Minstergate and St Andrewgate.

The spokesperson confirmed that some of these bollards are already in place and some will be implemented in place of “non security” bollards already installed.

They said all the work is to be finished ahead of the Christmas market, which the council hopes will mean further temporary measures will not be required during the festive period.