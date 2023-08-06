Jordan David Jones, 29, of Lowfields Drive, Acomb, must pay £234 consisting of a £103 fine, a £41 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he pleaded guilty at Harrogate Magistrates Court to sounding a car’s horn when the vehicle was stationary in Scarborough.

The other defendants appeared before York Magistrates Court.

Louise Landrie, 40, of Easingwold, was banned from driving for three years after she admitted drink driving in Moor Monkton near York when three and a half times the drink drive limit. She was given a 12-month community order with six months’ alcohol dependency treatment and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £125 prosecution costs.

July 18 Chelsea Briggs, 28, of Walmgate, York, was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition she does 30 days’ rehabilitative activities. She pleaded guilty to stealing items from Tesco in Piccadilly, Sainsbury’s in Bootham, stealing twice from Fenwicks in St Mary’s Square, and one offence of criminal damage at Sainsbury’s in Bootham.