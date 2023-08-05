They were among three people from York and North Yorkshire sentenced at magistrates courts outside the county.

Both directors appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court for offences involving Companies House.

William Selwyn Few, 67, of South Lane, Haxby, was ordered to pay £189 consisting of a £80 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £75 prosecution costs after he admitted failing to file a copy of Good Weather Ltd’s accounts by March 31, 2022. He is a director of the company.

David Laurence Benson, 61, of The Village, Haxby, pleaded guilty to failure to file the accounts of D L Benson Accountants Ltd, of which he is a director, at Companies House by November 30, 2021. He must pay £278 consisting a £145 fine, a £58 statutory surcharge and £75 prosecution costs.

Cornelius Joseph Andrew Price, 38, of Bridle Mews, Thorpe Willougby, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates Court and was made subject to an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 150 hours’ unpaid work.

He pleaded guilty at Doncaster Magistrates Court to driving whilst disqualified in Kellington south of Selby, driving without insurance and driving a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate. He must pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.