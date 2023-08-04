HMi Elements, which produces technology for use in hazardous environments, has appointed Robert Molnar to the role.

A spokesperson for the firm said Robert brings with him extensive background in naval defence, a wealth of experience in the oil and gas industry, and a successful career spanning over three decades.

Originally hailing from Toronto, Canada, he made the United Kingdom his home in 2010.

Throughout his career, he has collaborated with numerous grassroots companies to major players in the oil and gas industry, as well as the aerospace sector.

Robert said: "I am thrilled to be part of HMi Elements, a company that has already achieved so much in the industry. I look forward to working with the team and leveraging my experience to drive innovation, strengthen our relationships with clients, and foster growth within the company."

HMi owner and CEO, Howard Gould, added: “I am delighted to welcome Bob to the business at this crucial time. We are aiming to exceed 2023’s growth in 2024 and this appointment is a key one in helping us achieve this.

"His exceptional track record, extensive industry knowledge, and innovative approach to leadership make him the ideal candidate to take our company to new heights.”