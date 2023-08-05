It all started so well with record temperatures in June.

July and now August have been complete contrasts and total washouts.

We feel sorry for people taking their holidays just now - tourists pounding around York with brollies and plastic ponchos, trying to take in the sites while keeping dry.

And for all the families trying to entertain their children while school is out for summer.

Trying to keep dry while out and about in York this summer. Photo by Matthew Jennings

Press Camera Club member Matthew Jennings really captured the mood in this glum set of photos showing people out and about in York during the summer deluges.

