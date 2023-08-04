The marquees are now all erected, the animal pens are up, the main ring has been created and the food areas are ready for business.

Show Chair Georgina Watson said: “It’s always incredible to see the way the showfield comes together over a relatively short space of time, and it’s thanks to an amazing team of volunteers who have been here in all weathers to make sure everything is ready for the big day.”

Last year the show attracted around eight thousand visitors, and there have already been more than five hundred advanced ticket sales.

On show day there will be more than eight hundred classes ranging from haybales to horses, cakes to classic cars and poetry to pigs as well as a number of special displays including a demonstration by the Farlavale Gundogs and a performance by the Side Saddle display team as well as the ever-popular show jumping.

More than one hundred and twenty trophies and just over six thousand pounds in prize money will be handed out, making this one of the largest agricultural shows in the region.

“A huge amount of work goes into creating the Tockwith Show”, said Georgina, “but when you see the amount of enjoyment people get from coming to the event, it’s always worth the effort.”

According to the Met Office, after a wet Saturday, Sunday will be sunny changing to cloudy by late morning. There is, however, a 40% chance of showers after 4pm, they said today (Friday).