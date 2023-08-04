Police in York say they are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam and CCTV footage after a 17-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash on Foxwood Lane last night (August 3).

As The Press reported at the time, it happened at about 7.40pm, the air ambulance was called in and the road was closed overnight. Police have said the rider and motorcycle – a silver BMW - left the road and collided with a lamppost.

Read next:

A police spokesperson said: "Sadly, and despite resuscitation attempts at the scene, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the motorcyclist travelling along Foxwood Lane from the direction of Askham Lane, York prior to the incident, to get in touch.

"They are also appealing to anyone who has dashcam footage of the motorcycle before the collision or of the collision."

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Air Ambulance said: "Our crew did attend the incident, but weren’t required to carry anyone to hospital given the incident outcome."

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to email Nicola.peters@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 press option 2 and ask for collar number 0165

The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the collision and for collision investigators to examine the scene. It reopened at around 6am.

Police have yet to formerly confirm the rider's identity, but plans are being made on Facebook to hold a vigil in Foxwood Park on Monday night (August 7) at 8pm.

Please use the incident number 12230144975.