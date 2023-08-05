A LEVEL crossing in York will be closed overnight because of railway maintenance works.
The Bootham crossing in Wigginton Road will be shut between 11.05pm on Saturday, August 12 and 6.35am the following day as the work is carried out.
A diversion will be in place along Haxby Road and the outer ring road, but the crossing will be open as usual at all other times.
