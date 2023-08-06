DRIVERS in York are being reminded that a busy road is set to close for two months from tomorrow (August 7).
City of York Council say that Kent Street close to York Barbican Centre will be closed between its junctions with Fawcett Street and Barbican Road from 9.30am on Monday, until just before midnight on Sunday, October 8 this year for drainage and highway resurfacing works to be carried out.
Read next:
- Emergency crews called to family pet in difficulty in North Yorkshire
- 'What memories - God bless you sweetheart!' - tributes to newspaper stalwart, Barry
- Girl stuck in North Yorkshire playground - emergency crews called in
The road is home to both the city centre fire station and a Q-Park car park and the council says access to both will be maintained at all times.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article