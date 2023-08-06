City of York Council say that Kent Street close to York Barbican Centre will be closed between its junctions with Fawcett Street and Barbican Road from 9.30am on Monday, until just before midnight on Sunday, October 8 this year for drainage and highway resurfacing works to be carried out.

The road is home to both the city centre fire station and a Q-Park car park and the council says access to both will be maintained at all times.