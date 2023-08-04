The organisation helps safeguard the city’s heritage buildings and historic monuments.

Matt Seddon is an associate director at Brewster Bye Architects in Leeds, where he has worked for almost 20 years.

His architecture work includes the acclaimed restoration of the historically important crescent at St Leonard’s Place in York city centre, which has been transformed back into grand houses and apartments.

Matt said: “The York Civic Trust is a membership organisation that is run by volunteers for the benefit of everyone who lives, works and visits the city. As well as owning and running Fairfax House, which is an impressive Georgian town house dating back to the 1760s in the centre of York that is open to the public, the trust is involved with several restoration projects throughout the city. It also provides the City of York Council with crucial planning reports and recommendations.

“My role will be to provide a contemporary viewpoint and insight into the most recent planning rules and regulations when reviewing policy documents and creating planning reports for the Local Authorities and Council on behalf of the trust. I will also help the board of trustees to review and consider new uses for the historic buildings it is responsible for. It’s a fascinating role that will allow me to play a part in the protection of some of the city’s most interesting and historic buildings.”

York Civic Trust also works with local primary and secondary schools across the city as well as the University of York to educate pupils and students about the importance of York’s history and architecture. It is responsible for awarding and erecting the famous blue plaques seen on many buildings across the city.