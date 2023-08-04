North Yorkshire Police officers are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a stolen MG Midget.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The red 1965 MG Midget, with registration number DUC 434C, is thought to have been stolen from Crag Lane in Beckwithshaw whilst being repaired at a garage in the period between July 2022 and July 2023.

"The last time the car was seen by the owner was July 2022."

If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, please email IET@northyorkshire.police.uk or you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230139521 when passing on information that could assist the investigation.