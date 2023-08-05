Polish convicted robber and fraudster Przemyslaw Woyciech Poltorak, 39, made £150,000 working on two jobs over 10 years before the authorities caught up with him, said Charlotte Noddings, prosecuting.

He had entered the UK more than 10 years earlier, posing as his brother, a convicted sex offender, after absconding from a prison sentence in Poland.

He applied for the cleaner’s job at Harrogate District Hospital in 2020 using his brother’s ID, an English driving licence in the same fake name, which he had obtained using the ID, and an utility bill issued to him under his brother’s name.

He worked there for three years and was paid wages of £43,337 before he was arrested at his place of work on March 20.

He is now illegally in the UK and while he serves his sentence for his British crimes, the Polish authorities and the Home Office will negotiate over his deportation back to his native land, said Ms Noddings.

His brother, using his real name, was prevented from entering the country at Leeds Bradford Airport last November.

Poltorak, of Malham Drive, Harrogate, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and two charges of possessing fake ID, one with intent to obtain a UK driving licence under a fake name, and one with intent to obtain employment. He was jailed for 20 months.

Poltorak told a probation officer he had been jailed for 11 years in Poland in 2004 for robbery, fraud, possessing of drugs, theft and using a falsified ID document.

His solicitor advocate Kevin Blount said Potorak had come to England when given day release from his prison sentence to get a better life for himself, his wife and their two daughters.

Poltorak had used his brother’s ID to move from Poland to Britain to evade passport checks at both the Polish and British borders and had found himself trapped in that name.

When the UK left the EU, he couldn’t apply for settled status because he was here under the wrong name. The rest of his family, who were using their real names, had got settled status and could remain.

Ms Noddings said attempts by the Home Office to get information from Poland about Poltorak’s crimes there had been frustrated because the UK was no longer in the EU.

Between June 2013 and his arrest in June 2023, Poltorak had used his brother’s ID to get two jobs. The first employer, for whom he had worked from 2013 to 2020, apparently had not carried out ID checks.