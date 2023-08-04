The London-based coffee chain has submitted plans to City of York Council for new frontage and signage on the empty Spurriergate premises which previously contained Utopia Womenswear, which relocated to Coppergate last June.

The proposed work includes moving shopfront doors from the left hand side to the right.,

Planning documents said: “This property is currently unoccupied, our proposal is to refurbish where needed and redecorate the interior and alter the shopfront and signage for use by Caffe Nero.

“A Caffe Nero is a place where customers can grab a coffee or snack while feeling assured and comfortable with a well known recognisable brand. Given the size and scale of the property the proposed design achieves a functional aesthetically appealing solution without being detrimental to the building its housed within.

“The proposed entrance and counter arrangement allows free flow past the serving unit whilst giving customers access to purchase beverages and food. The style and scale of the signage is in keeping with the exterior of the building whilst still clearly identifying the ‘brand’.”

Café Nero already has outlets in the city centre at Davygate, Coppergate and Colliergate, plus the designer outlet and Vangarde Shopping Park.