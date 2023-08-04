The recycling scheme, which launched in February, is the first of its kind and will see the collected tablet blister packs fully recycled by MYGroup, with the waste being remanufactured into new material and products. The scheme is being spearheaded by Dr Rumina Önaç, GP at York’s Old School Medical Practice and sustainability lead for Nimbuscare.

Dr Önaç said: "It’s been wonderful to see the scheme gain momentum since launching in February. There’s been real engagement from the patient community and the huge number of packs processed so far is testament to this.

"Knowing that each one deposited will live again as completely new material makes the whole scheme all the more rewarding."

Blister packs are not recyclable through local authority collections, meaning the pill packaging usually ends up in landfill or incineration and existing recycling schemes for blister packs do not offer a solution for the waste material.

MYGroup is processing the blister packs through its facility in Hull, where the waste material is separated and remanufactured back into supply chains and new material. This includes the company’s MYboard, similar in consistency to plywood and used widely for construction, joinery, shop and event fittings.

Blister packs are a huge contributor to the NHS’ carbon footprint and Dr Önaç, a sustainable healthcare champion, identified the tablet packaging as an unmet recycling need in the York area following regular feedback from her patients. Working with Nimbuscare, Dr Önaç secured funding for the scheme from a green award programme led by Yorkshire and Humber Academic Health Science Network.

An empty tablet blister packs (Image: Supplied)

MYGroup is supplying branded 110-litre recycling boxes to the 22 GP practice and pharmacy locations before arranging collection of the deposited blister packs and end-to-end processing of the waste material.

Over 20 full recycling boxes have been collected so far, equating to around 170kg, or over 75,000 blister packs. Each full box carries an approximate carbon saving of 30kg, meaning over half a ton has been saved so far – the equivalent of driving around 800 miles in a car.

Feedback from patients on the scheme has been positive, with many pointing to the convenience of having boxes in the local area, reducing barriers that may have existed before.

Steve Carrie, director at MYGroup, said: "We’re honoured to partner with Nimbuscare on this initiative to help the NHS meet its ambitious carbon targets and are lucky to be working with such an enthusiastic and committed advocate as Dr Önaç.

"MYGroup offers the only circular solution on the market for recycling blister packs and we’re only just getting started in this critical waste space."