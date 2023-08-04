THE A64 at Tadcaster has reopened after a crash on the westbound carriageway which caused long delays.
The accident was between the A659 York Road and the A162.
There's has been congestion all morning congestion on York Road through Tadcaster as people diverted.
There was also congestion to Bilbrough Top on the A64 itself.
The crash happened at about 7.45am today (August 4).
Traffic was slowing on the other side due to onlookers.
The road reopened shortly after 11.30am, but it's continuing to affect traffic between York and Leeds.
The #A64 in #NorthYorkshire is closed westbound between the #A659 and the #A162 near #Tadcaster due to a collision.— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) August 4, 2023
Delays of 20 minutes above normal travel times & 2 miles of congestion. Please allow extra time for your journey.
More information to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/jZaDCcBUuw
