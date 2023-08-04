The accident was between the A659 York Road and the A162.

There's has been congestion all morning congestion on York Road through Tadcaster as people diverted.

There was also congestion to Bilbrough Top on the A64 itself.

The crash happened at about 7.45am today (August 4).

Traffic was slowing on the other side due to onlookers.

The road reopened shortly after 11.30am, but it's continuing to affect traffic between York and Leeds.