There's been a crash on the A64 at Tadcaster, the westbound carriageway is closed with long delays.

The accident between the A659 York Road and the A162.

There's congestion on York Road through Tadcaster as people divert and there's congestion to Bilbrough Top.

The crash happened at about around 7.45am today (August 4).

Traffic is slowing on the other side due to onlookers and it's affecting traffic between York and Leeds.

There's now a diversion in place with drivers being asked to follow the solid square symbol through Tadcaster.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene.

More to follow.