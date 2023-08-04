THERE'S been a crash on a major road through North Yorkshire with long delays for drivers.
There's been a crash on the A64 at Tadcaster, the westbound carriageway is closed with long delays.
The accident between the A659 York Road and the A162.
There's congestion on York Road through Tadcaster as people divert and there's congestion to Bilbrough Top.
The crash happened at about around 7.45am today (August 4).
Traffic is slowing on the other side due to onlookers and it's affecting traffic between York and Leeds.
There's now a diversion in place with drivers being asked to follow the solid square symbol through Tadcaster.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene.
More to follow.
The #A64 in #NorthYorkshire is closed westbound between the #A659 and the #A162 near #Tadcaster due to a collision.— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) August 4, 2023
Delays of 20 minutes above normal travel times & 2 miles of congestion. Please allow extra time for your journey.
More information to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/jZaDCcBUuw
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article