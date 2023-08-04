Run by York resident of 22 years, Ben Thorpe, the tour aims to show residents and visitors some of the best independent places to eat.

It tour will initially run weekly for up to 10 guests, with a second weekly running in the pipeline, and is priced at £65 per person.

York on a Fork has been spreading the word about the best of hospitality in York for almost a decade and was launched after Ben left a career as a Business Analyst in financial services.

Since then it’s led him to work with York Food & Drink Festival and become a coordinating judge for the Guild of Fine Food at their national Great Taste Awards. He is also a Yorkshire Mark Ambassador and has been quoted many times in national and local media and being featured in the latest Lonely Planet guide to England.

Ben said: “When I was in financial services, I started to realise just how much of my work day I was dedicating to answering questions about restaurants and after two redundancies in two years, I decided it was time for a change and to indulge my love for food in York.”

Those taking part on the tour can expect to visit six established businesses that each represent elements of York’s history or its vibrant food scene while navigating across the city centre and hearing about the history of our city. Typically the tour will feature Love Cheese, Drakes Fish & Chips, Shambles Kitchen, York Cocoa Works, Ambiente and Walmgate Ale House with vegetarian options available and a couple of alcoholic drinks included.”

Ben continued: “The food scene in York has developed so quickly over the last decade and, despite current pressures, doesn’t seem to be showing much sign of slowing down. There’s so much diversity and quality that I love sharing with as many people as I can - York has so much to be proud of! I’m adamant that this tour will bring together curious foodies and great establishments while letting me share my hard-won insider knowledge of the city.”

Already, early tourists are giving good reviews on Tripadvisor.

One said: “The tour was great - a brilliant way to see beautiful York as well as trying some of the delicious food on offer there. The portions at each place were just right, so by the end I didn't feel like I'd over indulged! Ben was a friendly and knowledgeable guide too :)”

Another added: “A fun and interesting way to learn more about the food on offer in York and see the city at the same time. Lots of tasty food samples on offer, you won't feel short changed!”

York on a Fork also offers bespoke tours for larger groups such as corporate clients or private groups and is already working with clients to produce itineraries to their specification.

To book, go to: https://www.viator.com/tours/York/The-York-on-a-Fork-Food-Tour/d5446-420712P1.