EMERGENCY crews have been called out to a family pet stuck in a compost heap.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.40pm last night (August 2) to Main Street in Sproxton near Helmsley after reports of a cat in difficulty.
A service spokesman said: "A crew from Helmsley responded to reports of a cat stuck in a compost heap.
"Crews used a thermal imaging camera to investigate, but later discovered the cat up a tree."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article