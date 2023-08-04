EMERGENCY crews have been called out to a family pet stuck in a compost heap.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 5.40pm last night (August 2) to Main Street in Sproxton near Helmsley after reports of a cat in difficulty.

A service spokesman said: "A crew from Helmsley responded to reports of a cat stuck in a compost heap.

"Crews used a thermal imaging camera to investigate, but later discovered the cat up a tree."