FIREFIGHTERS were called in after reports of a girl trapped in a North Yorkshire playground last night (August 3).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in to Eastfield Road in Norton near Malton just before 5.15pm.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Malton released an 11-year-old girl from a child swing, unharmed."
