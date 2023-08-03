A BUSY road through York has been closed tonight following a serious accident.
Foxwood Lane is currently closed following what is understood to be an accident involving a motorcyclist.
The air ambulance was at the scene.
Reports on social media say the road was closed following the accident that took place earlier this evening.
Police and ambulance crews are at the scene.
Foxwood Residents' twitter account posted that it was best for people to avoid the area.
The accident took place on the corner between the shops and Chesney Field, where the air ambulance landed.
Eyewitnesses say there is lots of police activity in the area.
As of 10.10pm this evening the road remains closed to through traffic. Police are still present and a police van and traffic cones are blocking access.
Avoid the area until further notice.
More to follow.
