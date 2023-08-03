North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 3.18pm today to North Lane in Huntington.

On arrival crews from York and Acomb found two abandoned caravans were well alight.

A service spokesman said: " It was a severe fire with extensive heat and smoke damage to a static caravan and an adjacent touring caravan.

"There were also two propane cylinders involved in the fire which were left to safely vent off.

"Thankfully there were no people involved in the incident.

"Crews used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera.

"The cause is believed to be deliberate."