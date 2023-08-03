A fire crew were on the scene in Ousegate, Selby, along with the aerial ladder platform from Harrogate at 12.16pm.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say the firefighters removed a 6ft coping stone from the roof of the commercial property after it slipped to an unsafe position over a public footpath.

Station Manager Tony Walker said the road was closed while emergency services worked on the scene.

A crew from Selby & the aerial ladder from Harrogate have just dealt with an incident in the town involving unsafe masonry. This caused around 15 mins of disruption whilst the team made the building safe. Road now fully open. #notjustfires pic.twitter.com/QFUb4CG5Vz — Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) August 3, 2023

Station Manager Walker shared an image of the scene which showed firefighters using the aerial ladder platform to make the scene safe.