Emergency services were on the scene today (August 3) after a large stone was at risk of falling from a three storey building in a town near York.
A fire crew were on the scene in Ousegate, Selby, along with the aerial ladder platform from Harrogate at 12.16pm.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say the firefighters removed a 6ft coping stone from the roof of the commercial property after it slipped to an unsafe position over a public footpath.
Station Manager Tony Walker said the road was closed while emergency services worked on the scene.
A crew from Selby & the aerial ladder from Harrogate have just dealt with an incident in the town involving unsafe masonry. This caused around 15 mins of disruption whilst the team made the building safe. Road now fully open. #notjustfires pic.twitter.com/QFUb4CG5Vz— Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) August 3, 2023
At 2.15pm, he said: “A crew from Selby and the aerial ladder from Harrogate have just dealt with an incident in the town involving unsafe masonry.
“This caused around 15 mins of disruption whilst the team made the building safe. Road now fully open.”
Station Manager Walker shared an image of the scene which showed firefighters using the aerial ladder platform to make the scene safe.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article