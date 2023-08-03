A BOY has had to be rescued by emergency crews in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 12.30pm today (August 3) to reports of somebody trapped in Scott Road in Selby.
Read next:
- Fire in York village involving vehicles and gas canisters started deliberately
- York supermarket reopens doors after being forced to close
- 'What memories - God bless you sweetheart!' - tributes to newspaper stalwart, Barry
A service spokesperson said: "A crew from Selby has been called to a 12-year-old boy who had gone down a steep bank at the side of a river and was unable to climb back up.
"The crew assisted the boy to safety and gave him advice."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article