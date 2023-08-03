North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 12.30pm today (August 3) to reports of somebody trapped in Scott Road in Selby.

A service spokesperson said: "A crew from Selby has been called to a 12-year-old boy who had gone down a steep bank at the side of a river and was unable to climb back up.

"The crew assisted the boy to safety and gave him advice."