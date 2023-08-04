James Michael Mulroney, now 38, had “established” regular customers, expansion plans and set himself targets, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told York Crown Court.

Frances Pencheon, prosecuting, said the death of a drug user led police to Mulroney’s door because the deceased’s partner had bought cocaine from him.

They found he had lists of cocaine users that owed him more than £9,000 and an anabolic steroid business with sales of £33,000.

As part of their investigation into his cocaine and anabolic steroid activities, they found he had shared footage of extreme sex between himself and a woman he described as a “random bird from Tinder” online.

The judge said the five-year delay by police and prosecutors between arrest and sentence was “inordinate”.

But he said drug dealers had to go to jail, regardless of when they were arrested and when they were brought to court.

“People who are dealing now in the streets of York, Scarborough and Bridlington, need to understand that when the law catches up with them, and it will, no matter how long it takes, it will be a prison sentence,” he said.

Mulroney, of Tadcaster Road, York, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of anabolic steroids, and having pornography showing extreme sex.

He was arrested in July 2018. It was not suggested he was responsible for the death of the drug user.

The judge reduced the sentence to two years and six months because of the delay.

Neal Kutte, for Mulroney, said he was now a “very, very different” man to the one arrested in 2018. He had not committed any offences since.

He was a foreman on a construction site and hoped to pass an exam to qualify as a site supervisor. He also planned to look after his recently widowed mother, who had health issues.

He had only shared the video footage with one person and the woman featured in the two videos had known about and consented both to the sex and to it being videoed, said Mr Kutte. She had not realised it would be shared online.

The judge said Mulroney’s claim on pleading guilty that he had only been dealing to “cover his costs” did not indicate that he was likely to rehabilitate himself.

Mulroney’s evidence at a special hearing to support his claim had not been credible and the scale of his drug operation indicated he had “considerable resources”.

He had also been boasting about his drug activities and dealing to strangers as well as people he knew.

Ms Pencheon said police found a small amount of drugs at Mulroney’s home when they raided it in 2018. But evidence on his phone revealed the scope of his criminal activities.