The affirmation came at a recent meeting of the full city council, adding to earlier opposition for such measures expressed by the three parties in the local election campaign this year.

Only the Green Party suggested the city may need such a charge and they lost all their three seats in the May elections.

Ruling out such a measures formed part of a package of proposals in a motion from opposition Conservatives, which was amended and supported by the ruling Labour group. The opposition Lib-Dems abstained on the particular motion, but said they also opposed a congestion charge.

Cllr Martin Rowley, one of the Conservative councillors behind the motion, called it ‘brilliant’ to achieve cross-party support on the issue.

The funeral director by trade, said he feared such a charge would make the city a no-go area and would harm the night-time economy.

But it was also a case of ‘never say never’ as there might come a time when better bus services might make such a charge feasible. Until then, opposition Tories want to use the ‘carrot’ of better bus services, rather than ‘beat motorists with a stick'.

Shadow executive for economy and transport, Cllr Stephen Fenton said the Liberal Democrats were clear before the May elections that they too opposed a congestion charge.

“It’s a blunt instrument. It takes no account of people’s circumstances,” he said, noting how it would harm care assistants in their work visiting clients.

Pete Kilbane, Labour’s executive member of economy and transport, confirmed: “We are against it. We supported the Tory motion.”

Cllr Rowley welcomed Labour’s support, which also includes backing the dualling of the York Outer Ring Road.

The Conservative deputy leader said: “We want to work as collegiately as we can. We are particularly pleased about our relationship with Labour.”

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy said because of the successful Tory motion ruling out a congestion charge “residents do not have to fear anti-motorist policies aimed at punishing people simply going about their daily lives.

“For many public transport is simply not an option and for those for who it is we should be using the carrot rather than the stick to encourage the switch,” the Conservative MP added.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell says the importance of meeting net zero and emissions targets cannot be understated, adding air pollution is estimated to cost 100 lives a year in York and at least 40,000 a year nationally.

Different areas are suited to different solutions but the Health Select Committee has found switching from cars to public transport is most effective to cut congestion.

The Labour MP continued: “Labour are committed to rebuild the UK’s bus network, and have been setting this out as a priority for the North Yorkshire Mayor when they come to office.”

She added: “Every location has to make its own determination. There are down sides to congestion charging, as it can move the problem and cause greater pollution in other areas, and as I have not seen the analysis for York so cannot comment on the impact that this will have. In some places it has proved to make things worse. However, there is clear evidence that achieving modal shift is very effective.”