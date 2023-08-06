York Minster will welcome Adam Wilson as its new assistant organist from August 21.

Currently assistant director of music at Wells Cathedral, Adam joins a team in York led by director of music Robert Sharpe and assistant Benjamin Morris.

Adam is scheduled to start on August 21 (Image: York Minster)

Robert said: “I am looking forward to having Adam as part of our team, working alongside Ben Morris and me.

“He brings considerable experience from his time at Wells and I have no doubt he will enjoy being in York and getting to know the Minster, its people and its organ.”

Adam leaves the role in Wells of principal organist to the cathedral choir, which permitted him to accompany a full calendar of choral and civic services there.

York Minster's grand organ was renovated two years ago (Image: supplied)

Prior to working in Somerset, Adam spent two years as acting assistant master of the music at St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral in Edinburgh.

He was involved in the restoration of the cathedral’s 1879 ‘Father’ Willis’ organ.

Robert Sharpe in front of the renovated grand organ in the minster (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

In 2021, York Minster’s grand organ played again after its ‘once in a century’ refurbishment.

A two-year programme involved the dismantling, cleaning and repairing of its 5,400 pipes.