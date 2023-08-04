Susan Ballentine from the city completed a five-mile sponsored walk and raised £565 for Bowel Cancer UK - and she hopes by sharing her story she will inspire others to take on the challenge.

In September 2020, Susan was diagnosed with bowel cancer after completing the home test she received through the screening programme. She took part in Walk Together because she wanted to raise awareness of the disease and especially of the importance of taking part in screening.

Susan pictured with her granddaughters Iris and Amelia, who were bridesmaids at her wedding (Image: Supplied)

Susan, 69, said, “I was diagnosed with bowel cancer after doing the ‘poo stick test’ which I received in the post as part of the screening programme. It turns out it was the best thing I ever did. When it came back positive, I had a colonoscopy which confirmed my diagnosis.

“First, I had five weeks of radiotherapy, then an operation to cut out a section of bowel and then three months of chemotherapy. The treatment I got was exceptional, despite it being in the middle of the pandemic - and everyone I came into contact with was brilliant. At the moment I’m waiting for my yearly check-up.

“I did the walk to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK with my dear friends Samantha and Dawn and Lottie the dog. We walked by the river Ouse to Bishopthorpe, which was beautiful. The five miles actually turned into seven and a half as we were having too much fun walking and talking.

“I want more people to be aware of bowel cancer and especially the screening test. It is so important that when you receive the test you use it and send it back. So many people just ignore it. It’s simple and easy to do and it could save your life, it certainly saved mine.”

Susan with her husband, Brian (Image: Supplied)

Bowel Cancer UK’s Walk Together fundraising event takes place this September. There are three different events to choose from, a five-mile in-person walk though London on Saturday September 16, a ‘virtual’ five-mile walk that can be completed in the participants local area on any day of their choosing in September, or a brand-new Walkies Together dog-walking challenge.

Luke Squires, director of fundraising at Bowel Cancer UK, said: "We’re incredibly grateful to Susan for taking part in Walk Together we're and really inspired by her for speaking so openly about her diagnosis and treatment.

"Every 15 minutes someone is diagnosed with bowel cancer in the UK which means that in the time it takes to walk five miles, seven people will hear the words ‘you have bowel cancer.’

"We're determined to save lives and improve the quality of life of everyone affected by the disease but we're entirely reliant on the generous support of fundraisers like Susan."