The burglary happened at approximately 2.30am hours on Sunday, July 30when three men, dressed in dark clothing and face coverings, broke into the front entrance of the store using a crowbar.

A police spokesperson said: "Did you see anything suspicious around the time of the incident?

"If so please email either PC Craig Hardcastle craig.hardcastle@northyorkshire.police.uk or PC Alex Warren alex.warren@northyorkshire.police.uk

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for either Craig Hardcastle or Alex Warren.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230141753 when passing on information."