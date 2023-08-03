Quinns Wine Café and Kitchen has opened in Haxby Shopping Centre following a 12-week makeover of the venue.

And the people behind it are well-known, with a long and impressive track record on the York hospitality scene.

They are directors Amy Dallin, Leann Williams and Eileen Goodwin.

They have spent 15 years working together at the hugely popular Plonkers wine bar in Cumberland Street, overlooking the Ouse.

Plonkers, known for experiencing occasional flooding, was owned by Eileen and husband Malcom Goodwin and daughter Leann Williams.

The family sold it a year ago after it had been on the market some years for £1.2m, with Eileen, 71, and Malcolm, 76, looking forward to retirement.

Amy told the Press: “Between us, we have worked together at Plonkers for 15 years. I started working for Leann and Eileen when I was 18. They owned Plonkers for over 30 years. I managed Plonkers for them for 15 years overall.”

When the business was sold, they all left together.

Amy said: “Leann and I have always loved type of casual dining with sharing boards. We started looking for a venue. We knew Eric Banner who had the lease for the Tealicious Tea Rooms. He wanted out. We jumped at the chance of taking the lease.”

Amy, Leann and Eileen then went into partnership and then spent three months transforming the venue, with everything to a very high standard.

The trio are joined by Mia Morris and Oliver Stubbs, who has 22 years cheffing experience.

They promise a relaxed casual dining vibe with warm mood lighting, candle lit tables and good music.

The café offers Hasbean Coffee from Staffordshire, plus pastries, cakes and bread from Bluebird Bakery in Acomb, and sourdough from Cosgriff and Sons on Tower Street.

For breakfast, there’s granola and açai bowls. There are fresh sandwiches and sharing boards for lunch and sharing boards in the evening.

Amy also praises a local wine supplier, who allows them to offer an extensive range of 7 white, 7 red and a sparkling wine by the glass. Wine is available from 12-noon.

As for the name, Quinns is named after Eileen Quinn’s mum who was known as ‘Nanny Quinn’ and died in 2020.

“She was always in Plonkers. Everybody knew her. She was one of the most hilarious people you could ever meet.”

The wine café and kitchen is running a limited menu to start off with. The opening hours are:

Monday: closed

Tuesday: 9am-7pm

Weds/Thurs/Fri/Sat: 9am-9.30pm

Sunday: 9-7pm.

Looking back on the first day (Wednesday), Amy added: “It was amazing. We were really pleased with it. We have had lovely support. Everybody has been really happy with what we have offered.”

For more details, go the Quinns Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/quinns.haxby.