Perhaps history can provide insight. Here’s a story from the 1960s: 'Breathalysers to ruin our nights out' - motorists complained about a draconian crackdown on their drinking. ‘Police will be waiting outside pub doors to nab me’ one complained. Another added 'One for the road’ livens me up and makes me a better driver'. Why can’t we just use common sense, stop attacking the British way of life and give fair play to the motorist?, people complained.

Another from the 1980s : 'Compulsory seat belts a huge burden' - motoring organisations pointed out that if a woman is trapped by her seat belt she couldn’t attend to the needs of squabbling children. And just think, if a car plunges into a river the driver will be trapped and drown.

And finally from the 1990s: 'Unleaded fuel to destroy engines' - car enthusiasts are up in arms about the plan to make all fuel unleaded. A spokesman said ‘No lead means cylinder heads will crack and we’ll have to spend a fortune changing our cars to take this new fuel. Engines will be less powerful and cars more expensive.'

We know how all that turned out. Anyone up for repealing those three laws? Thought not.

The same with the 2030 all-electric move. Yes it’ll cost a bit, yes people will have to change their ways, but yes, it’ll be for the better. By 2035 people will wonder what the fuss was.

David Lewis,

Church End,

Cawood, Selby

---

Welcome to Hygge Street in York centre

IT’S good news that a Danish firm is to open a branch in York city centre - at The Coach House development on the corner of Nessgate and Low Ousegate - bringing a touch of ‘Hygge’ to the city (The Press, August 2).

I was prompted to ascertain the actual meaning of this word so turned to ‘Mr Google’, as you do.

It means, or approximates to, ‘creating a warm atmosphere [not global!] and enjoying the good things in life with good people’.

Sounds great to me. Bring it on.

Will that corner of York be renamed Hygge Street?

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York

