Giselle at 14 Swinegate closed its doors on Friday, blaming covid, the cost of living crisis and Brexit.

The store, run by Ellie Wilkinson and her mum Louise, was noted for selling ‘quality European brands.’

However, the venture announced major sales in June and its website ‘going down’ in July.

Closure notices have now been posted both on the store premises and on social media.

On Facebook, it said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have closed for the last time.

“Sadly, with the cost of living crisis, effects of covid/Brexit, extra duty costs and significant decreases in footfall in York, Giselle will be closed with immediate effect.

“We are so sorry this is so sudden.

“We would like to say a HUGE thank you for all of your support for the shop but also for us as well. Thank you for trusting us with all your fashion needs. We will miss you all dearly, many of you we regard as friends.

“Lots of Love and take care!”

Customers have expressed their sadness over the closure.

Lisa Marie Bellerby said on Facebook: “I am so sorry for you, after all your blood, sweat and tears. I’m sure your faces will be greatly missed. Here’s to new beginnings.”

Farrah Rose said: “Best of luck for the future. Very sad you are leaving. Love to you and mum.”

Claire Overy said: “Gutted and sorry for you.”

David Skaith, owner of Winston’s of York, an independent men’s clothing store, and a director of York High Street Forum, said on X (twitter): “Sad to see a long standing retailer like Giselle’s close after so many years. Just goes to show the hangover from Covid, as well as cost of living and energy prices are still making it incredibly difficult to operate. Let’s hope this summer can be a positive one for businesses.”