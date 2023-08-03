The Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2023 says the Harrogate firm’s TWE team is the only one ranked Band 1 for York, Hull and surrounding area. The team is also ranked in the National Leaders (outside London) category.

Raworths’ Head of Trusts, Wills and Estates, Rachel Tunnicliffe, is named as the only top ranked specialist for the region York, Hull and surrounding area, with all six TWE partners included in the guide.

The recognition follows major growth for the now 24-strong TWE team, one of the largest private client teams in Yorkshire, with five new recruits this year alone. The team works across a range of large, complex clients’ cases, offering London-quality advice from Yorkshire.

Ms Tunnicliffe said: “It is fantastic to have Raworths’ private client offering achieve the top ranking in this globally recognised industry guide for the seventh year running. The strategic growth of the TWE team over the last few years has attracted partners from leading national and international firms, enabling us to offer exceptional levels of service to our client portfolio. What also sets Raworths apart is our genuinely integrated approach which means that our private client team can draw on the expertise of our commercial practice, enabling us to offer the very best advice on complex issues at every stage of our clients’ personal and professional lives.”

Chambers said: “Raworths show great knowledge and project management, then drive that knowledge into action. I have never had reason to doubt the capabilities of the team - they are always extremely knowledgeable. Everyone I come across at Raworths is incredibly professional, courteous and friendly.”