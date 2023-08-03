A YORK supermarket has reopened after being forced to close after reports of a power cut.
As The Press reported yesterday, there were reports of customers being turned away from the Sainsbury's Foss Bank store just outside York city centre after it lost its electricity supplies yesterday (August 1).
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said the store remained closed yesterday.
They said at the time: “Our York superstore is temporarily closed. We are working hard to resolve the issue and are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
But this morning the doors opened as normal at 8am.
