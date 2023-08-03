A CAR has hit a bridge in a crash in a North Yorkshire town,
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 9.18pm last night (August 2) after reports of a crash in Hackness, Scarborough.
A service spokesman said: "Scarborough crew responded to reports of a car that had collided with a bridge.
"On arrival the police were in attendance and no action was required from fire crews."
