A CAR has ended up off the road in a ditch after a crash in North Yorkshire.
Tge county's police force say that at 6.10pm last night (August 2) they were called out to reports of a crash in Kirk Hammerton.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Acomb and Knaresborough responded to reports of a single vehicle road traffic accident where a car had skidded from the road and ended in a ditch.
"On arrival the sole occupant was out of the vehicle with no injuries
"No action was taken by fire crews."
