Tge county's police force say that at 6.10pm last night (August 2) they were called out to reports of a crash in Kirk Hammerton.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Acomb and Knaresborough responded to reports of a single vehicle road traffic accident where a car had skidded from the road and ended in a ditch.

"On arrival the sole occupant was out of the vehicle with no injuries

"No action was taken by fire crews."