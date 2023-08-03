POLICE are urgently looking for a man missing from home in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say Timothy Lofthouse, 53, from Whitby was last seen at 8am in the town yesterday (August 2), and was reported missing this afternoon.

Officers are currently searching for Timothy.

If you see him, or know where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police straight away - 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting.

Please quote log number 351 of August 2.