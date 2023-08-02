Now police have issued photos of the stolen items in a bid to find them.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing to jewellers, licensed premises, collectors and members of the public to contact them if they have been offered any of the goods for sale - or know where they are now.

A police spokesperson said: "The property, that was stolen in a burglary in York, includes a number of distinctive pieces of jewellery, some manufactured abroad so will not have a UK hallmark.

Floral ring

"It also includes several thousand dollars, mainly in $100 dollar bills that may now be invalid due to the currency being reissued recently.

"The stolen goods also include a variety of vintage wines and some foreign whiskeys that would not be available in UK stores."

Police say the suspect used the householder's black rubbish bin to take the items away.

Officers are also appealing to anyone who might have seen the discarded bin to get in touch.

Stolen perfume

If you recognise the items or have been offered them for sale recently, or have been offered obsolete $100 notes, please contact Detective Constable Ant Coleman via email ant.coleman@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12230132997 when passing on information.