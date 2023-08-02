In an emotional message to customers, Rattle Owl owner Clarrie O’Callaghan, has said it's time to bid farewell to the restaurant she set up back in 2013.

The Micklegate favourite was last year named in the Michelin Guide and a month earlier they were visited by AA inspectors and were awarded two stars as a result.

As The Press reported earlier this year, top chef Adam Jackson joined the Rattle Owl on May 19 heading up the tasting menu restaurant as well as their new Tansy Beetle Bar offering.

Chef Adam Jackson (Image: Newsquest)

Now Clarrie has said: "The Rattle Owl's last service will be this Saturday (August 5).

"We just have a few available slots on Friday night, and on Saturday a couple of 6pm small tasting menu slots and two tables on Saturday lunch for Adam's tasting menu after a few cancellations - this industry has its moments even until the last - so if you'd like a last hurrah with us do get in touch. If you have any vouchers outstanding I will be in contact about redemption."

The upstairs at Rattle Owl

She went on to say that Florencia Clifford and Hugo Hildyard at nearby restaurant Partisan are buying the freehold of the building from her and have plans to open up their own 'more casual offering' over the next few months.

Florencia Clifford and Hugo Hildyard at Partisan (Image: Newsquest)

"I'm really excited for them as they know and love this amazing building as much as I do," said Clarrie.

"I'm really proud of what has been achieved with the Rattle Owl during my time at 104, Micklegate. I first got the keys in July 2013 and many of you will know of the battles and delays to turn a long empty building into something lovely on a street which then had 14 empty properties.

"To see Micklegate evolve into a food destination may owe a bit to the leap I took back then. 104 was also my home for a few years, just as it had been to many York residents over its 350-year-old history.

"As a sole female proprietor, owning a restaurant has had its moments that will be etched on my memory for ever. I'm grateful to those who made it what it was, to those who will forever be spoken about in York hospitality folklore, to our incredible local suppliers whose beautiful produce the new owner will continue to serve, and to those customers who truly loved the place and understood what we were trying to do.

"As many of you who know my story, I'm going to focus on my incredible charity The Femicide Census which is making a profound impact on how Femicide is being treated in this country, and also fully enjoy the delights of bringing up teenagers.

"My staff have known all about the building's intended sale for months and I'm thankful for their help over this period.

"Please, please support Florencia and Hugo, and all your local Indies when making choices about where to eat or drink in York and beyond. Without access to the private finance of the chains they need your help more so now than ever."

Clarrie O’Callaghan