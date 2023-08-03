They say they would hope to raise £200,000 through the platform - dubbed the York Climate Emergency Fund - to start with, but that the scheme could be extended if it proved successful.

Cllr Kate Ravilious, York's new Labour joint executive member for environment and climate emergency, said locals – whether individuals or businesses - who invested in the platform would get a return on their money, albeit at lower than traditional market rates.

The money would be used to accelerate the council’s programme of insulating council homes - making them warmer and reducing heating bills, but also significantly cutting carbon emissions.

Cllr Ravilious said making the city's housing more energy-efficient was one of the main ways that York would be able to meet its ambitious target of being carbon neutral by 2030 - something the Labour administration is committed to.

The council already has a programme for insulating council housing.

"But we are looking at ways of trying to ramp that up," Cllr Ravilious said.

READ MORE:

- Top job up for grabs at York council

- York council leader welcomes approval of anti-racism strategy

- Campaigners to dress as bollards in York council meeting protest

She said the climate emergency fund investment platform could potentially generate significant funding to help the city meet its carbon emission targets - while offering York people the chance to do something about climate change and still see some return on their investment.

Such schemes had operated successfully in cities like Manchester and Bristol, Cllr Ravilious said - so there was no reason why they should not work in York.

"We're looking at various different models of climate investment platforms," she said.

"This would enable the council to borrow money at better rates, while giving local people a way of feeling empowered to do something about climate change."

She said that if the platform took off, local people could invest anything from £50 upwards. All the money raised through the platform would go towards a specific project, she said - initially insulating council homes.

But if it proved successful, the model could be extended to other schemes, such as installing solar panels on homes, or even creating a local wind farm.

Cllr Chris Steward, the leader of the Conservative group on City of York Council, said he welcomed the ‘innovative approach’ to raising funds for better insulation.

“But the scheme is by definition purely reliant on people's generosity and it must be in addition to council spend and use of government grants, rather than instead of them,” he said.

Denise Craghill, the housing spokesperson for the Green party in York, added: “I very much welcome that this issue is progressing. Enabling York residents who can afford it to invest in better insulation and lower bills for York homes is definitely welcome.

“Our only concern is that the sums raised by other councils in this way have mostly been small compared to what we need.

"Without the far greater Government investment that should be happening we believe councils will have to take further action to find large scale investment partners.

"The Labour administration also needs to work with large city organisations and institutional investors to scale up enough to improve all of the city's 90,000 homes."