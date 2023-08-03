The Yorkshire band famous for a string of hits in the 1980s including Don't You Want Me Baby and Love Action performed at York race course on Friday night and this fabulous photo was taken by Press Camera Club member by Garry Hornby.

Craig David took to the stage the following night, while over at Topcliffe, 90s popstar Gaz Coombes, ex of Supergrass, lit up the stage at the Deer Shed Festival.

Garry's photo of Human League frontman Philip Oakey and singer Susan Ann Sulley is just one of a gallery of images we are sharing today from Camera Club members, who have been out and about this week.

Sue Gabbatiss grabbed this lovely shot of St Leonard’s Place reflected in the rain, while Christine Hainsworth captured a tourist bus under a grey sky. Yes it's been that sort of week with the weather.

Barney Sharratt took his image at Rowntree Park while Keith Blanchard snapped a beautiful flower in Burnby Hall Gardens.

Linda Baker caught this image of the River Ouse while Andrew Sturdy took us up towards Roseberry Topping.

Thanks all for sharing your photos.

