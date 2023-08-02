The home care group, which has branches in York, Harrogate, West Bridgford and Wilmslow, gained the recognition due to reviews from clients on the home care reviews site www.homecare.co.uk.

Reviews were also submitted by friends and relatives of people receiving home care in the UK, with the rankings intended to help people find home care that is right for their needs, location and budget.

There are 762 home care groups and 11,848 home care providers in the UK.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With the number of people aged 65+ increasing by more than 30% over the next 10 years and charities such as Age UK calling for a shift towards a ‘home first’ approach to care, demand for home care is expected to grow.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “People are living longer with multiple health conditions and so home care providers which offer care tailored to people living in their own homes have become a key element in health and social care in Britain.”

“Carefound Home Care has proved that it provides a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate it on being a top home care group! It is a huge achievement to be named as one of the top 20 home care groups in the UK.

“Our reviews provide a crucial insight into the quality and kind of care given by providers and are a vital source of information for those looking for care at home.”

Carefound Home Care MD Oliver Stirk said: “Homecare.co.uk is the UK’s leading home care reviews site and plays an important role in giving families transparency when seeking support for loved ones.”

“We are enormously proud to have won this award for the second year running at Carefound Home Care. “It’s a testament to the dedication, care and compassion of our amazing care professionals who consistently go above and beyond to maximise the wellbeing of our clients and their families, enabling them to enjoy a better quality of life at home.”

To see the reviews, go to: www.homecare.co.uk/groups/profile.cfm/id/65432222170.