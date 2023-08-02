JCT600, which has operations across the region, bought the 17,521sqft unit from parcel delivery company DPD for an undisclosed sum.

The 75-year-old firm will use the site to prepare vehicles.

Leeds property consultancy GV&Co advised DPD on the off-market transaction alongside sbh, and JCT600 was represented by Eaton Commercial.

Jonathan Jacob, senior surveyor from GV&Co, said his firm had let DPD their former site at Northminster Business Park, which they had outgrown.

“Unit 1, Centurion Park provided a unique opportunity for JCT600 to acquire a modern, low site density building adjoining their existing ownership and we are pleased to have concluded the sale quickly,” he said.

Robert Eaton, director at Eaton Commercial, said the chance to get a site at Clifton moor could not be ignored.

“JCT600 are now working up their plans for the business operation from the site,” he added.