The new local authority is expected to spend more than £600m on contracts with the private sector each year.

Having a combined council for the whole county promises savings by having contracts for a single outfit.

Council leader Cllr Carl Les says small firms in the county support tens of thousands of jobs.

“As a council, we have a firm commitment to helping these smaller enterprises flourish, and they are key to helping us deliver services to hundreds of thousands of residents across the county,” he added.

The county economy is dominated by smaller businesses, with it having more than 32,700 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises compared with 90 large businesses.

Contracts with SMEs worth hundreds of millions of pounds were signed by the previous eight authorities that merged to form North Yorkshire Council, which began in April.

The former North Yorkshire County Council alone spent £549m on procurement during the last financial year, including £269m with SMEs. Some 2,765 of the 5,032 firms it worked were SMES, a number it seeks to increase.

In 2022/23, 55 per cent of the total spend was within the local economy, as it worked with 2,145 local suppliers. Some £62m of its spend was with 703 regional suppliers.

By joining up services and maximising spending power in its first few years, North Yorkshire Council expects annual savings of £30-70m.

Council deputy leader Cllr Gareth Dadd, who is responsible for contracts, says having one council promises procurement savings through efficiencies of scale.

In 2021, the former county council recruited an SME called Go4Growth which helps smaller firms sell to the public sector. Some 250 suppliers were supported in 2021/22.

Go4Growth’s director Gill Askew said: “The new single council will provide greater access to a broader marketplace of providers who want to secure growth within the public sector, both directly and indirectly with the authority.

“It means that we will be able to increase the breadth of support we are giving, ultimately supporting more local economic development.

“We’re really excited about what the future has to offer and we’re looking forward to providing more support to help North Yorkshire’s businesses and voluntary organisations to grow.”

Go4Growth is staging events to help smaller enterprises secure public sector contracts. Topics include finding opportunities, writing policies, and promoting businesses. More details are available at https://go4growth.co.uk/events online.