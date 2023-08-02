A DRIVER who caused serious injuries to three people in a crash in North Yorkshire has been sentenced.
Chelsea Carten, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for a year, at York Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (August 1).
The 31-year-old was also disqualified from driving for 18 months, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, pay a victim surcharge of £154 and £85 court costs.
Carten, of Glastonbury Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury while driving without due care and attention at Alne, in the Hambleton area, on Good Friday (April 7) this year.
She was at the wheel of a Subaru Impreza just before 4.20pm when it collided with a Ford Fiesta at the junction of Alne Road with Youlton Lane.
Ambulances, air ambulance, fire crews and the police were alerted to the scene.
A passenger in the Ford Fiesta, who was in her 50s, sustained multiple serious life-changing injuries. Her husband, who was driving, also suffered a broken wrist.
A child passenger in the Impreza sustained a serious head injury which required hospital treatment.
Following the sentencing, the woman who was badly injured said: “I send my sincerest thanks to all the emergency services who attended the scene, as well as all the passers-by who stopped to help both myself and my family on the April 7.
“I welcome the sentencing and am extremely grateful with how well this case has been investigated and brought to court. I can now draw a line under this and focus on my recovery.”
Traffic Constable Peter Keenen, who led the investigation, said: “Driving without due care and attention can have serious consequences.
"It is only right that the guilty party in this case has admitted the offence and been dealt with accordingly by the court.
“I thank the victims and witnesses for their co-operation with the investigation. I hope they can now move on from this traumatic incident.”
