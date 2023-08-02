North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened in Bridge Street in the city on June 29, when a man was punched in the face and fell to ground.

A police spokesperson said: "The victim sustained injuries consisting of cuts to the face and bruising to his right arm and right leg.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the CCTV image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email luke.steele@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Luke Steele.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230121678 when passing on information.