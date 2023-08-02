The closure is part of a nationwide programme affecting 300 stores, reducing their total number from 2,200 to 1,900.

Staff at the branch in Kings Square say the closure will take place in October.

Boots declined to comment on the closure, including giving an actual date, or to say what other branches across North Yorkshire will be affected.

The company says this is because it is in the process of informing affected staff about its closure programme.

A spokesperson told the Press the company continues to "consolidate stores that are in close proximity to each other."

There are no planned redundancies and all affected staff would be offered redeloyment.

The closure comes as its flagship store in Coney Street faces the prospect of demolition, should the Coney Street / Riverside proposals from the Helmsley Group be approved by City of York Council.

When the developer submitted its plans early this year, a Boots spokesperson told the Press: “We’re committed to retaining our presence in the city centre. The lease on our Coney Road store is due to end later this year, and we are in the process of reviewing alternative options. As we have continued to do, we will keep our team members and customers informed throughout this process.”