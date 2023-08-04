And, in what the Naburn Grange riding school believes may be a national first, City of York Council will be installing a flashing sign on the B1222 to warn motorists when horses are out on the road.

Briony Horn, the manager of the riding school, which is just off the B1222, says riding out on roads has become 'increasingly dangerous' in recent years.

Instructors from Naburn Grange who want to lead a party of riders out have to use the B1222 for at least half a mile in either direction before they can get off road onto farm tracks, she says.

But, while most motorists are courteous and respectful, there have been a growing number of incidents - including motorists passing too close or too fast; overtaking on a blind bend, and even verbal abuse.

As a result, Briony says, “many riders have simply stopped 'hacking out' and we are very wary of letting children out on their horses.”

In one recent incident, a 15-year-old girl, Bethan, was out riding her horse Troy when a motorcyclist came round a blind bend and crashed into a car behind her.

"Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt, but this is not an isolated example," Briony said.

Small B roads like the B1222 are particularly bad, she says, because the speed limit is often 60mph, there might be a lot of bends - and the road is used by everyone from cars, buses, lorries and motorbikes to horseriders, cyclists and tractors.

Nationally, the British Horse Society (BHS) says there has been a 21 per cent increase of reported incidents involving horses since 2021.

It says 68 horses have died in that time - and 139 riders were injured. Horses are most often driven into from behind.

Now, Naburn Grange is planning a 'pass wide and slow' awareness ride.

Horse-riders and supporters will be riding and walking from the stables along the B1222 to Naburn village and back from 10am on September 16.

Ride organiser Justine Andrew said: "Most people are really respectful, but this is about raising general awareness for cyclists, drivers and motorbikes."

The highway code stipulates that motorists should be 'particularly careful of horse riders and horse-drawn vehicles'.

They should always 'pass wide and slowly', the code says - slowing to a maximum of 10mph when they see a horse on the road, and allowing at least two metres of space when passing.

In what Naburn Grange says may be a national first, meanwhile, City of York Council will be installing a flashing 'Pegasus sign’ on the B1222. The sign will be activated when riders leave the yard at Naburn Grange and will continue flashing for 15 minutes.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, the council's deputy leader, said: “It is essential that our roads are safe for everyone, especially vulnerable users such as riders and their horses.”